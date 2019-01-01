 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snowglobe

Snowglobe

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Snowglobe

Find Us

About this product

Snowglobe is a heavy hitting strain, testing at over 28% THC with soaringly powerful Sativa dominant effects. With genetics shrouded in Humboldt mystery, Snowglobe is said to be a descendant of the Humboldt Snow bred with the Sativa dominant Snowcap strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.