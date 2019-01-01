About this product
Snowglobe is a heavy hitting strain, testing at over 28% THC with soaringly powerful Sativa dominant effects. With genetics shrouded in Humboldt mystery, Snowglobe is said to be a descendant of the Humboldt Snow bred with the Sativa dominant Snowcap strain.
Emerald Family Farms
Emerald Family Farms
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.