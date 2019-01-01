About this product

Still one of the most sought-after strains on the market, Sour Diesel rose in popularity during the early 90’s due to its sheer potency and unmistakable, over the top pungent skunk smell. Its often “crushing” Sativa effect actually seems to hit most people as more of an Indica after the initial high, increasing couchlock and being strong to the point of overwhelming at times. The powerful Sour Diesel high comes on fast, greeting you with a warm and pleasant head rush on exhale. Initially energizing, the dreamy cerebral effects hit the eyes and head immediately, filling them with pressure and energy, while the body seems almost immobile. As the effects wane, the user is left utterly relaxed and stress-free, often leading to a good nights sleep. The Sour Diesel buds are medium sized and despite the thick, super sticky, highly resinous layer of trichomes, they break apart easily for smoking. The taste is as pungently strong as the smell and the hits are hard and expanding. Due to the uplifting potent effects of the Sour Diesel strain, it is well suited for those with mood-debilitating disorders such as depression and anxiety.