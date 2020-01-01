About this product

Although little is known about the Stardust genetics, she lives up to her name with buds that are packed to the brim with white glistening trichomes. Each emerald green nug is so totally coated that making use of a grinder when preparing for smoking is recommended. The Stardust high settles in soon after the first toke, launching your mind into an unfocused state of pure euphoria. As you reach new heights a soothing and relaxing body buzz slowly settles down the spine and throughout the body. The Stardust high is versatile and can be enjoyed in most settings. The Sativa leaning effects and relaxing body high make the Stardust buds a great option for those looking for a stress relieving strain to use throughout the day’s activities.