Nikque8
on July 22nd, 2019
It just what my mind and body needs! I have PTSD and EDS issues. Emerald Family farms pre rolls are truly saving my life.
Strawberry Banana is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross between two fruity strains, Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of the Bubble Gum strain. Strawberry Banana inherits a sweet fruity flavor that earned this indica her name.
on July 22nd, 2019
