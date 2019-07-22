 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Banana

by Emerald Family Farms

Strawberry Banana is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross between two fruity strains, Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of the Bubble Gum strain. Strawberry Banana inherits a sweet fruity flavor that earned this indica her name.

Nikque8

It just what my mind and body needs! I have PTSD and EDS issues. Emerald Family farms pre rolls are truly saving my life.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.