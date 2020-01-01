About this product
A cross between the NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough strains, users will find the diesel potency and berry flavor are both wrapped into the Strawberry Diesel buds. The potent effects come on quick with a boost of euphoria that’s uplifting and motivating. The mood-elevating properties alleviate stress and provide a sense of happy relief. The beautiful Strawberry Diesel buds are mostly lime green with darker orange hairs and a heavy coating of glistening trichomes. The pungent diesel flavor is complemented by a sweet strawberry tinge aftertaste. The berry scent carries through even with the pungent diesel smells. You’ll know you have a winner as soon as you open the jar. A perfect strain for day time activities or those seeking relief from pain and stress, Strawberry Diesel relaxes your muscles while creating an energizing, clear-headed sensation.
