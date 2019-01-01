 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sugar Shock

Sugar Shock

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Concentrates Solvent Sugar Shock

Find Us

About this product

The Experience: My e-nail is set to 485°F, taking a dab I see that the same surgary smell from earlier can be tasted while exhaling your hit with notes of herbal citrus as well. As the effects take hold an energetic feeling comes over the body and the mind is calmed and focused. Sugar Shock is a versatile concentrate, a couple of dabs and you’re ready for the day, however, if more than a few dabs are taken then the chances of couch lock setting in and you eating an entire bag of cookies are pretty high. Color: Apricot jam Texture: Jam Smell: Sugar, sugar, sugar Taste: Sugar with notes of herbal citrus Effects: Sugar Shock produces an energetic body high and keeps the mind calm and focused. A versatile concentrate for day or evening applications, a couple of dabs and you’re ready for the day or a couple more dabs and you’re ready for bed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.