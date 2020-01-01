About this product

Sunset OG is a 72/25 Indica dominant strain beloved for its euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try. The Experience: Caramel in color, Sunset OG has a fascinating fragrance of peppery lemons and earthy pine with a similar flavor profile. My enail this evening is set to 485°F which for my unit is a great temperature to catch the terpenes! After ingestion, I felt very calm and centered, my anxiety which on a scale of 1 to 10 is usually an 8 or a 9 dropped to about a 1 which is a minor miracle for me. Physically, I felt some mild pain relief which over time intensified to the point of having some dissociative feelings and eventually causing “couch lock” to set in. Big shout out to the Emerald Family extraction team on this one, anxiety for me is a big deal and to have something out there that just about flattened it is really amazing! Color: Caramel. Texture: Peanut brittle. Smell: Lemon, pepper, earth, and pine. Taste: Lemon, pepper, and earth tones. Effect: Calming and cerebral, strong anxiety relief, and strong relief from physical aches and pains.