 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sunset Sherbet

Sunset Sherbet

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Sunset Sherbet

Find Us

About this product

Sunset Sherbet buds have Christmas tree shaped minty green coloration with long orange hairs and a coating of white crystal trichomes. Sunset Sherbet is said to be perfect for treating the symptoms of conditions such as mood swings, depression, chronic stress or anxiety and chronic pain. It may also stoke hunger for those who have lost their appetites to disease or to treatments like chemotherapy. Effects: Happy, Relaxing Flavor Profile: Creamy, Fruity Aromas: Fruity, Nutty, Sweet May Relieve: Anxiety, Depression, Irritability, Mood Swings, Stress

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.