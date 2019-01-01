About this product

Sunset Sherbet buds have Christmas tree shaped minty green coloration with long orange hairs and a coating of white crystal trichomes. Sunset Sherbet is said to be perfect for treating the symptoms of conditions such as mood swings, depression, chronic stress or anxiety and chronic pain. It may also stoke hunger for those who have lost their appetites to disease or to treatments like chemotherapy. Effects: Happy, Relaxing Flavor Profile: Creamy, Fruity Aromas: Fruity, Nutty, Sweet May Relieve: Anxiety, Depression, Irritability, Mood Swings, Stress