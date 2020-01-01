About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Sherbet strain is created through a super tasty cross of the delicious Pink Panties and infamous GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. Also known as ‘Sherbert’ and ‘Sunset Sherbet’ this indica dominant hybrid 85/15 strain packs a delicious punch of calming effects that are perfect for numbing away both mental and physical pains with ease. The name of this bud says it all in terms of the flavor. The Sherbet strain has a sweet creamy minty flavor accented by fresh sugary fruits and a tangy exhale. The aroma is of a sweet cookie that’s accented by sour fruits and a creaminess that’s released as the nugs are broken apart. Oil – Alien OG is a super potent hybrid strain that brings the best effects of both the sativa and indica high. The perfect balance of physical sedation and mental imagination, this inter-galactic smoke is a slightly Indica-dominant 60/40 hybrid that provides the best of both worlds. Alien OG puts a new twist on the classic OG flavor and effect, with a smoking experience that is sure to abduct you into a realm of serenity.