About this product

TWAX Joints - It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. Flower – Tahoe Cookies is an Indica dominant 70/30 hybrid strain created by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. The Tahoe Cookies strain has a gorgeous appearance, with deep olive rounded nuggets accented by purple undertones and dark amber hairs. Each little nug is completely and totally covered with tiny white crystal trichomes that look slightly purple in the right light. As you break apart each glittery little nug, aromas of earthy hash and nutty citrus are released. The flavor is very sweet, with tastes of tree fruit and herbs accented by a spicy earthy effect upon exhale. The Tahoe Cookies, the high comes almost immediately after your first toke, filling you with euphoria that infuses your mind with pure creativity. As your mind soars to new heights, a relaxing body buzz will soon wash over you, leaving you tingly, giggly, and slightly aroused. This effect soon turns sedative, lulling you into a sleepy, unfocused state that can last for hours without relief. Wax – Gelato is a delicious, slightly indica leaning 55/45 hybrid crossed from flavorful Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and fruity indica Sunset Sherbet. With a balanced, mellow high and a universally appealing flavor profile, this is a great strain for social use. The Experience: Opening the jar I find a wonderful orange marmalade colored concentrate with an exotic aroma of sugar, gas, lemons, and pine with notes of rosewater and oranges. Setting the e-nail to 485°F I’m intrigued by the fragrance of this sauce, dropping a nice sized dab onto the nail I’m met with an amazing bouquet of bananas and brown sugar with spices, sour citrus, and a kind of floral finish. You can feel this buzz creeping on for a long time, the effects start out light with the eyes being gently pulled back and the feeling that a thousand tiny fingers are massaging the front and sides of your brain. As the minutes tick by the effects keep increasing, things begin to take on a more psychedelic feel with light color changes and colors becoming more and more intense, heavier weights are placed on your eyelids pulling them down further, soon the fingers that were massaging your brain make they’re way down your entire body, and suddenly the idea of finding a movie, a blanket, and a cat or other furry friend to cuddle with seems like a minor epiphany.