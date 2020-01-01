About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. Flower – Tahoe Cookies is an Indica dominant 70/30 hybrid strain created by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) cut. The Tahoe Cookies strain has a gorgeous appearance, with deep olive rounded nuggets accented by purple undertones and dark amber hairs. Each little nug is completely and totally covered with tiny white crystal trichomes that look slightly purple in the right light. As you break apart each glittery little nug, aromas of earthy hash and nutty citrus are released. The flavor is very sweet, with tastes of tree fruit and herbs accented by a spicy earthy effect upon exhale. The Tahoe Cookies, the high comes almost immediately after your first toke, filling you with euphoria that infuses your mind with pure creativity. As your mind soars to new heights, a relaxing body buzz will soon wash over you, leaving you tingly, giggly, and slightly aroused. This effect soon turns sedative, lulling you into a sleepy, unfocused state that can last for hours without relief. Wax – Wedding Cake is a 60/40 indica dominant cross of Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies that’s also known as ‘Pink Cookies’. The Wedding Cake strain delivers the highly sought-after powerful effects of the Girl Scout Cookies strain, with a bit of creamy smoothness to even out the sour tangy flavor. The buds of the Wedding Cake strain are chunky and dense, a typical indica structure that’s completely covered in an anything but typical coating of crystal trichomes that gives these buds the appearance of being rolled in sugar. The high starts relatively quickly with a cerebral mood boost that’s uplifting and energizing, bringing happiness and euphoria. Users will find that as the high settles in, the body will be more relaxed and relieved from stress, while the mind wanders with creative thoughts and introspection.