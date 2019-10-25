Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Tahoe OG is a 60/40 Indica phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain. The earth lemon flavors of Tahoe OG provide a deep relaxation of both mind and body. When inhaled, it starts to create a numbing effect that circulates throughout the entire body. With this relaxation comes the feeling of euphoria and some minor creative stimulation. Tahoe OG is the perfect rainy day strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain that provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation, that is perfect for those seeking a good nights sleep.
on October 25th, 2019
Got panic attack on this stuff. I want to preface this with the face that this was the first strain I tried after 7 years without smoking. I am now a medical patient. And probably didn't consider how much stronger "legit" stuff is than the stuff you might be used to. I thought 3 moderate to small puffs would be a "start small" dose. But after about 15 minutes the slight feeling of tight breathing kicked in. That that set off my panic disorder. I sweated on my forehead for a minute, followed by an hour of anxiety and having my cell phone next to me, almost ready to call the ambulance. I might have just started too much to quickly. I will update my review later if I try again with a much smaller dose. I was able to try Chicago Blue Dream and got NO panic what so ever. So this might just be a bad first time experience on a body and head that wasn't used to "being high". After an hour the panic was totally gone and I did feel pretty nice after that.
