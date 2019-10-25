Teremei on October 25th, 2019

Got panic attack on this stuff. I want to preface this with the face that this was the first strain I tried after 7 years without smoking. I am now a medical patient. And probably didn't consider how much stronger "legit" stuff is than the stuff you might be used to. I thought 3 moderate to small puffs would be a "start small" dose. But after about 15 minutes the slight feeling of tight breathing kicked in. That that set off my panic disorder. I sweated on my forehead for a minute, followed by an hour of anxiety and having my cell phone next to me, almost ready to call the ambulance. I might have just started too much to quickly. I will update my review later if I try again with a much smaller dose. I was able to try Chicago Blue Dream and got NO panic what so ever. So this might just be a bad first time experience on a body and head that wasn't used to "being high". After an hour the panic was totally gone and I did feel pretty nice after that.