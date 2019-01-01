About this product

Tangie is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain with primarily sativa effects. That means an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria, plus a focused boost of happiness. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. A cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, Tangie’s citrus heritage is most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. You’ll feel Tangie hit almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into your mind with a rushing euphoric effect. An increase in energy and an influx of creativity with motivation and focus galore. A relaxing body high comes next, leaving you slightly physically sedated as your mind soars through bright artistic vision. You won’t feel mentally sedated or sleepy in this state, but you may start to fade and become hazy and distant at times, lost in your own thoughts. The Sativa effects of Tangie are best described as euphoric and uplifting. Users can expect an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and a happily focused mindset. The Tangie high is well suited for a day of outdoor activity or anytime a boost of creative energy is needed.