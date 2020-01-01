 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tangie & Key Lime Pie - King TWAX

Tangie & Key Lime Pie - King TWAX

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Tangie & Key Lime Pie - King TWAX

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flowers to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Tangie strain is a terpene packed 70/30 sativa dominant with over the top sativa leaning effects. Delivering an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria with a focused boost of happiness. The Tangie strain is a remake of the popular Tangerine Dream that was highly sought-after in the 1990s. A cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, Tangie’s citrus heritage is most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. You’ll feel Tangie hit almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into your mind with a rushing euphoric effect. An increase in energy and an influx of creativity with motivation and focus galore. A relaxing body high comes next, leaving you slightly physically sedated as your mind soars through bright artistic visions. Oil – The Key Lime Pie cannabis strain is a potent Indica dominant 75/25 that is as tasty as it sounds! A gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. The Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you though, because Key Lime Pie packs a serious potent punch. The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast-acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.