About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flowers to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Tangie strain is a terpene packed 70/30 sativa dominant with over the top sativa leaning effects. Delivering an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria with a focused boost of happiness. The Tangie strain is a remake of the popular Tangerine Dream that was highly sought-after in the 1990s. A cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, Tangie’s citrus heritage is most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. You’ll feel Tangie hit almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into your mind with a rushing euphoric effect. An increase in energy and an influx of creativity with motivation and focus galore. A relaxing body high comes next, leaving you slightly physically sedated as your mind soars through bright artistic visions. Oil – The Key Lime Pie cannabis strain is a potent Indica dominant 75/25 that is as tasty as it sounds! A gourmet phenotype of the infamous GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strain, selected for its heavy crystal trichome production and Indica characteristics. The Key Lime Pie buds have a minty chocolate, sour citrus, lime aroma with a complex flavor profile that’s a minty, candy-like flavor with a smoky chocolate lime aftertaste. Don’t let the sweet taste fool you though, because Key Lime Pie packs a serious potent punch. The effects of Key Lime Pie are very fast-acting, giving users a deeply relaxing body buzz, yet with a lifted heady high that sparks creative thinking and mental stimulation.