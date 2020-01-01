Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Delivering an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria with a focused boost of happiness. The Tangie strain is a remake of the popular Tangerine Dream that was highly sought-after in the 1990s. A cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, Tangie’s citrus heritage is most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. You’ll feel Tangie hit almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into your mind with a rushing euphoric effect. An increase in energy and an influx of creativity with motivation and focus galore. A relaxing body high comes next, leaving you slightly physically sedated as your mind soars through bright artistic visions. You won’t feel mentally sedated or sleepy in this state, but you may start to fade and become hazy and distant at times, lost in your own thoughts. The Sativa effects of the Tangie strain are best described as euphoric and uplifting. Users can expect an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and a happily focused mindset. The Tangie high is well suited for a day of outdoor activity or anytime a boost of creative energy is needed. Effects: Energizing, Euphoria, Giggly, Happy, Sociable, Uplifting May Relieve: ADD/ADHD, Arthritis, Chronic Pain, Depression, Fatigue, Gastrointestinal Disorder, Nausea, Stress Aroma: Tangerine, Citrus, Orange Flavor: Tangerine, Citrus, Orange
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.