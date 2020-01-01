About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Tangie strain is a terpene packed 70/30 sativa dominant with over the top sativa leaning effects. Delivering an uplifting cerebral high with enhanced creativity and euphoria with a focused boost of happiness. The Tangie strain is a remake of the popular Tangerine Dream that was highly sought-after in the 1990s. A cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, Tangie’s citrus heritage is most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. You’ll feel Tangie hit almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into your mind with a rushing euphoric effect. An increase in energy and an influx of creativity with motivation and focus galore. A relaxing body high comes next, leaving you slightly physically sedated as your mind soars through bright artistic visions. Oil – Z3 is a select phenotype of the Zkittles strain chosen for its high resin production making it more suited for producing concentrates. Zkittles is an indica dominant 60/40 hybrid strain created through a cross of the deliciously powerful Grape Ape & Grapefruit strains. The Zkittles strain placed first for Best Indica at both the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. Strong effects, instantly meditative it pushes all thoughts out of the mind and leaves a warm blanket of fluff where your stress usually hides.