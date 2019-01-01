About this product

The Hippy Crippler, also known as Hippie Crippler is an uplifting hybrid strain with sativa leaning effects. A cross of AK-47 and Blue Satellite, the Hippy Crippler quickly delivers an energetic, euphoric, spacey, mood boost, that’s surprisingly uplifting and motivating. The motivated yet trippy, creative high of the Hippy Crippler cannabis strain makes it a good choice for enhancing daytime outings or a night of dancing. Sought after mostly for its potent, soaring, longer lasting high, the unique aroma and flavor profile of Hippy Crippler buds also make it a favorite to many. A pungent mixture of aged cheese, spicy pine, and earthy scents delight the senses when some Hippy Crippler is prepared for smoking. The flavor of dank cheese, earthy kush and spice are delivered in a thick yet smooth smoke. The flowers are dense popcorn-shaped bright green nugs that are spattered with long and twisty dark orange hairs and caked in a thick layer of huge crystal white trichomes.