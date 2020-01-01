Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Every feature of The Ripper was designed to distinguish and simultaneously improve upon the inherent flaws of conventional cartridges. Available in three color options, the ergonomically shaped Zinc Alloy body with a rubber-coated base provides a level of comfort and reinforces structural integrity. The Titanium Heating Coil and 530° Constant Temperature Controller combined with a proprietary airflow design deliver Massive Cloud Rips! Features 530° Constant Temp Controller Titanium Heating Coil Slim 2 Atomizer 1100 Milliamp Battery Battery Level Indicator Lights Vaping Indicator Lights Zinc Alloy Shell Proprietary Airflow Design Food Grade Poly Carbonate Mouthpiece
