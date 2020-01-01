 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Ripper Vaporizer

by Emerald Family Farms

Every feature of The Ripper was designed to distinguish and simultaneously improve upon the inherent flaws of conventional cartridges. Available in three color options, the ergonomically shaped Zinc Alloy body with a rubber-coated base provides a level of comfort and reinforces structural integrity. The Titanium Heating Coil and 530° Constant Temperature Controller combined with a proprietary airflow design deliver Massive Cloud Rips! Features 530° Constant Temp Controller Titanium Heating Coil Slim 2 Atomizer 1100 Milliamp Battery Battery Level Indicator Lights Vaping Indicator Lights Zinc Alloy Shell Proprietary Airflow Design Food Grade Poly Carbonate Mouthpiece

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.