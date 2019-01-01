 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Thin Mint Cookies

by Emerald Family Farms

A heavy hitter and award-winner in its own right, how can you go wrong with a lineage like that. A beautiful strain, the buds are a darker green with royal purple hues peeking through a heavy coating of crystals. The crisp, sweet minty pine aroma sets this Cookies variety apart from the crowd. Thin Mint Cookies has some serious bag appeal, the well-formed dense sugar-coated buds and mouthwatering smell means batches of Thin Mint Cookies don’t stay on the shelf very long. The high is a powerful blend of both Indica and Sativa traits. Initially giving a euphoric boost on exhale that’s mood lifting and energizing, sparking creative thought and socialization. A strong yet soothing, relaxing body buzz settles in, relieving aches and pains and leaving users physically grounded, yet mentally focused.

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.