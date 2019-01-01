About this product
A heavy hitter and award-winner in its own right, how can you go wrong with a lineage like that. A beautiful strain, the buds are a darker green with royal purple hues peeking through a heavy coating of crystals. The crisp, sweet minty pine aroma sets this Cookies variety apart from the crowd. Thin Mint Cookies has some serious bag appeal, the well-formed dense sugar-coated buds and mouthwatering smell means batches of Thin Mint Cookies don’t stay on the shelf very long. The high is a powerful blend of both Indica and Sativa traits. Initially giving a euphoric boost on exhale that’s mood lifting and energizing, sparking creative thought and socialization. A strong yet soothing, relaxing body buzz settles in, relieving aches and pains and leaving users physically grounded, yet mentally focused.
About this strain
Thin Mint GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.