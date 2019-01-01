About this product

Thin Mint Cookies is the balanced 50/50 hybrid result of combining the cannabis classics of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Durban Poison crossed with OG Kush. A heavy hitter and award-winner in its own right, how can you go wrong with a lineage like that. A beautiful strain, the buds are a darker green with royal purple hues peeking through a heavy coating of crystals. The crisp, sweet minty pine aroma sets this Cookies variety apart from the crowd. Thin Mint Cookies has some serious bag appeal, the well-formed dense sugar-coated buds and mouthwatering smell means batches of Thin Mint Cookies don’t stay on the shelf very long. The high is a powerful blend of both Indica and Sativa traits. Initially giving a euphoric boost on exhale that’s mood lifting and energizing, sparking creative thought and socialization. A strong yet soothing, relaxing body buzz settles in, relieving aches and pains and leaving users physically grounded, yet mentally focused.