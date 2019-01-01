About this product

Trinidad OG is the Humboldt County version of a perfect OG strain. Testing at 60.76% THC, this indica dominant 70/30 cross of the Pre-98 Bubba Kush and the infamous Chemdog #4 strains, was selected for its high THC production, powerful high and chunky kush buds. The Experience: Opening the lid on the jar I’m presented with a wonderful honey colored concentrate with a truly amazing fragrance of tart citrus, sweet oranges, sour grapefruit, fuel, and notes of herbal lemon! Setting the e-nail to 480°F and gathering a dab about the size of two matchheads I drop it on the nail and giving the rig a good solid pull the flavor of sour citrus with a slight grapefruit taste and notes of banana dance around my pallet as the smoke passes over. The effects of this concentrate are quickly felt by filling the head and heart with happiness and easing tension in the body I feel like I dropped anxiety off on the corner and I can now get to today’s itinerary. A great concentrate for daytime applications. Color: Honey. Texture: Honey. Aroma: Amazing aroma of tart citrus, sweet oranges, sour grapefruit, gas, and notes of herbal lemon. Flavor: Sour citrus with a slight grapefruit taste and notes of banana. Effects: A pleasant full body high accompanied by the feeling of happiness and you may feel your anxiety vaporize. Great for daytime applications when one has things to do!