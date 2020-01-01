About this product

Underdog OG, also known as “Underdawg OG,” is a slightly indica leaning 60/40 hybrid strain created from crossing the two cannabis classics of Sour Diesel and OG Kush. The bud formations are super dense with a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes over a minty green coloration speckled with vibrant orange hairs. Pungent Diesel and classic Kush odors fill the room when Underdog OG buds are prepared for smoking. The hashy, diesel, kush smell permeates even the tightest of containers holding some Underdog OG. A Kush lovers dream, Underdog OG has that super strong smell and taste that lets you know just how powerful a smoke it will be. Underdog OG brings a strong, yet calming high that lasts for hours on end. The high is quite flexible and can be enjoyed during the day for some creative inspiration or in the evening to just sit back and relax. It begins with a heady, happy lift that is very strong and stress relieving, yet not overpowering. This effect is long-lasting and slowly spreads throughout the body. Calming, relaxing feelings wash over the user taking stress and anxiety away with them, often lulling you into a sleepy state. Underdog OG may bring relief for patients treating conditions such as chronic pain, stress, anxiety, insomnia and muscle spasms. Effects: happy, heady, calming, relaxing Aroma: Diesel, Kushy, Fuel, classic OG May Relieve: stress, anxiety, pain, muscle cramping/spasms