TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. Flower – Underdog OG, also known as “Underdawg OG,” or just “Underdog” is a slightly indica leaning 60/40 hybrid strain created from crossing the two cannabis classics of Sour Diesel and OG Kush. The bud formations are super dense with a thick frosty coating of bright white crystal trichomes over a minty green coloration speckled with vibrant orange hairs. Pungent Diesel and classic Kush odors fill the room when Underdog OG buds are prepared for smoking. The hashy, diesel, kush smell permeates even the tightest of containers holding some Underdog OG. A Kush lovers dream, Underdog OG has that super strong smell and taste that lets you know just how powerful a smoke it will be. Wax – Blackwater is an Indica dominant strain (90/10) that is a cross of the fruity NorCal Mendocino Purp and the San Fernando Valley OG strains. The Experience: A beautiful orange marmalade color concentrate with a pungent aroma of jet fuel, sugar, and sweet berries. Situated comfortably in the living room I have an enail set to 485°F and a dab slightly bigger than two matchheads ready to go. Dropping the dab on the nail an intense taste of fuel mixed together with the flavors of berries and cream bombard my taste buds. Once ingested effects at first are subtle, my eyelids have become heavier, my mind has become calm and centered, anxious thoughts are pushed out by ideas of eating leftover birthday cake, my achy lower back is numb and as time goes on I’m noticing that all of my physical self is slowly becoming that way. This one creeps with all of the above-mentioned effects intensifying over time having said that I feel that this can be used for day or evening applications.