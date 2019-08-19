 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Xibalba

Xibalba

by Emerald Family Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Xibalba

Find Us

About this product

Drawing it’s name from the Mayan underworld, Xibalba is a perfect 60% Indica leaning hybrid that can best be used recreationally in the evening due to its calming and relaxing effects with healing qualities. It grows like a sativa but smokes like an indica. The Oaxacan parentage passes on great apricot, pineapple and mango flavors while the Purple Mayhem adds to this beauties potency and color. Xibalba smells like ripe fruit on a hot summer’s day. Expect a unique fruity terpene profile known to have pain-relieving qualities.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

snappa69

Really sticky and good taste this strain is relaxing and cerebral. Baked off of 3 hits l would definitely recommend this strain to smoke. I really enjoyed the high and did wonders for my chronic back pain.

RBGene

Dark Tight Nugs of some of the Sweetest, Smoothest, Prettiest Cannabis to Grace the Scene! Great for Relaxing Activities and Rest. Top Shelf Rated, for this Canniseur. :)

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.