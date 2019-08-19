snappa69
on August 19th, 2019
Really sticky and good taste this strain is relaxing and cerebral. Baked off of 3 hits l would definitely recommend this strain to smoke. I really enjoyed the high and did wonders for my chronic back pain.
Drawing it’s name from the Mayan underworld, Xibalba is a perfect 60% Indica leaning hybrid that can best be used recreationally in the evening due to its calming and relaxing effects with healing qualities. It grows like a sativa but smokes like an indica. The Oaxacan parentage passes on great apricot, pineapple and mango flavors while the Purple Mayhem adds to this beauties potency and color. Xibalba smells like ripe fruit on a hot summer’s day. Expect a unique fruity terpene profile known to have pain-relieving qualities.
on July 18th, 2019
Dark Tight Nugs of some of the Sweetest, Smoothest, Prettiest Cannabis to Grace the Scene! Great for Relaxing Activities and Rest. Top Shelf Rated, for this Canniseur. :)