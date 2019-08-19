About this product

Drawing it’s name from the Mayan underworld, Xibalba is a perfect 60% Indica leaning hybrid that can best be used recreationally in the evening due to its calming and relaxing effects with healing qualities. It grows like a sativa but smokes like an indica. The Oaxacan parentage passes on great apricot, pineapple and mango flavors while the Purple Mayhem adds to this beauties potency and color. Xibalba smells like ripe fruit on a hot summer’s day. Expect a unique fruity terpene profile known to have pain-relieving qualities.