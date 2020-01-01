About this product

Zkittles is an indica dominant 60/40 hybrid strain created through a cross of the deliciously powerful Grape Ape & Grapefruit strains. The Zkittles strain placed first for Best Indica at both the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. Diamonds are the super potent crystalline structures of pure THCA that form in only the top quality, highly refined sauce extracts or isolates. THCA tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, is the non-psychoactive precursor of THC that’s activated by heat and combustion. Diamonds are created using techniques during the closed-loop extraction process to highly refine the finished product utilizing a multi-step process that removes impurities and creates pure cannabinoid crystalline. The Experience: This example of Zkitttles Diamond Sauce is beautiful looking, it literally looks like super sparkly crystallized ginger with the smell of sugary grapes, grapefruit, and jet fuel. I set the e-nail to a low temperature of 470°F to really bring out the terpenes, I drop a match-head sized dab on the nail and inhale. The flavors of sugar and spice and everything nice with a handful of sweet grapes off to the side are served to your taste buds on a silver platter. The effects are strong and come on quick, immediately after I exhaled I felt my eyelids fall slightly and my anxiety and stress shoved out of the windows and doors of my mind. After a few moments had passed, I noticed colors in the room had intensified and my body felt lighter, almost buoyant as if I could float around the room. This lovely example of Zkittles Diamond Sauce is sure to impress. Color: Crystallized Ginger Texture: Crystallized Ginger Aroma: Sugar, Grapes, Grapefruit, Jet Fuel Taste: Sugar, Spice, Sweet Grapes Effect: Mentally and physically sedative, take a dab and let your body sink into the furniture while your mind drifts away.