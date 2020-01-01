 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Emerald Goddess Premium Plant Tonic

by Emerald Harvest

USE OUR EMERALD GODDESS PREMIUM PLANT TONIC TO: + Treat your plants to vitamin B1 and a multitude of rich, natural compounds + Feed your plants humic acid for better nutrient uptake + Accelerate your plants’ well-being in your fast-growing hydroponic garden Nurture your valuable crops with Emerald Goddess, an invigorating premium plant tonic from Emerald Harvest. We’ve taken Mother Nature’s best naturally occurring elements and other components and purified and refined them into a superlative one-shot addition for satisfyingly big yields in your garden. Brimming with the finest Earth-friendly natural ingredients such as alfalfa and seaweed extracts, Emerald Goddess contributes additional macronutrients, vitamin B1 and humic acid. These are the building blocks that will enable your plants to grow strong and flower abundantly. For example, humic acid acts as a natural chelator, which helps your plants uptake micronutrients more efficiently, so that they get the most benefit from your feeding program. In fact, all of the ingredients in this hand-mixed formulation are included with a specific purpose in mind—to encourage strength, vitality and productivity in your high-yield hydroponic crops. Emerald Goddess summons the best harvest by putting the best nutrition in your garden, without any chemicals or additives that harm the Earth (or your values). Use Emerald Goddess as a supplement to one of our base nutrient series from early growth through the flowering phase for guaranteed professional results.

The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.