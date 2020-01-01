 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Grow Micro Bloom Professional 3-Part Base Nutrient Series

Grow Micro Bloom Professional 3-Part Base Nutrient Series

by Emerald Harvest

Emerald Harvest Growing Nutrients Grow Micro Bloom Professional 3-Part Base Nutrient Series

About this product

USE GROW, MICRO, BLOOM PROFESSIONAL 3-PART NUTRIENT SERIES TO: + Enjoy maximum flexibility in mixing ratios + Reach your plants’ maximum genetic potential by tailoring feedings to your garden’s needs for professional results + Revitalize your feeding program for heavy rewards at harvest time Give your crops what they need when they need it most, with Emerald Harvest Grow, Micro, Bloom 3-part base nutrient series. Grow, Micro, Bloom supplies plants with precise nutrient formulations that deliver the right amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium throughout the crop lifecycle. In addition to regulating the amounts of N, P and K so that your high-yield plants flourish, Grow, Micro, Bloom provides a rich mix of trace elements such as magnesium, cobalt and molybdenum as well as many chelated micronutrients such as copper, manganese, zinc and iron. Our Grow, Micro, Bloom formulations are hand-mixed to ensure quality. And we’ve included top-quality ingredients to help maximize the genetic potential of your high-yield gardens. They will keep your garden growing strong from the early vegetative phase all the way to the end of flowering. Follow the instructions on the bottles or devise your own feeding ratios based on your own experience and the demands of your particular plants.

About this brand

The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.