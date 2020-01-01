 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Honey Chome Aroma and Resin Enricher

Honey Chome Aroma and Resin Enricher

by Emerald Harvest

Emerald Harvest Growing Nutrients Honey Chome Aroma and Resin Enricher

USE HONEY CHOME AROMA AND RESIN ENRICHER TO: + Cultivate fragrant, sticky buds and flowers bristling with trichomes + Feed beneficial microbes in the root zone + Enable the cultivation of plants that smell and taste great Intensify fragrance and flavor in your plants with Honey Chome, an aroma and resin enricher from Emerald Harvest. Designed to enrich your valuable crops with a robust bouquet and plenty of resins during the flowering phase, Honey Chome is made from high-quality ingredients. This rich formulation is fortified with a boost of all three primary macroelements: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Plants reach their maximum genetic potential and achieve plentiful harvests with proper nutrition. The extra N, P and K in the bottle encourage crop potency and productivity for vigorous growth and fruiting. Honey Chome also contains carbohydrates derived from natural, Earth-friendly sources such as palm sugar and agave nectar. A reserve of energy and sweetness in the upper plant, carbohydrates also nourish beneficial microbes in the root zone. Microbial inoculants, in turn, assist your plants in plumping up root mass, resulting in greater nutrient uptake for more satisfyingly abundant growth and flowering. Use Honey Chome as a supplement to your favorite base nutrient series during the vegetative and flowering phases for guaranteed professional results.

About this brand

Emerald Harvest Logo
The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.