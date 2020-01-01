 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
King Kola Powerful Bloom Booster

USE KING KOLA POWERFUL BLOOM BOOSTER TO: + Encourage prolific flowering and massive, weighty blooms + Power up your plants’ productivity with extra potassium and phosphorus + Treat your crops to a boost of high-quality nutrients, including nitrogen derived from hemp protein ( Cannabis sativa) Get the most benefit from every flower in your garden with Emerald Harvest King Kola. A powerful bloom booster designed to create bigger, heavier blossoms, King Kola provides the essential elements your valuable crops need to burst forth in heavy buds and flowers. It’s high in phosphorus and potassium, so using King Kola helps drive budding faster, easier and better than using base nutrients alone. King Kola also contains nitrogen, derived from hemp seed, which helps increase yields. Another key ingredient that makes King Kola such a powerful bud builder is L-form amino acids. L-amino acids act as natural chelators, so your plant’s roots can soak up the full amount of nutrients they need to produce a satisfying yield. They encourage plant metabolisms to work more efficiently, so there’s little waste of the valuable nutrients you feed your crops. In turn, this drives buds that will be the pride of your garden. Use King Kola as a supplement to a base nutrient series in the flowering phase for guaranteed professional results.

The idea of Emerald Harvest was the fruit of thousands of conversations with growers like you. You told us how devoted you are to your plants. We witnessed firsthand your knowledge and expertise. We learned you have needs that nutrient companies are not addressing. What you want is an easy-to-use, high-quality nutrient brand offered at a reasonable price. That’s exactly what you get with Emerald Harvest. Our easy-pour smart bottles minimize spillage, safeguarding you from product loss. Our base nutrients pack maximum punch per liter. Our simple yet powerful range of one-and-done supplements meets the nutritional needs of the most demanding crop strains. Spend less time mixing nutrients and spilling away profits and more time enjoying your garden and expanding your business. Help your plants reach their maximum genetic potential without undue complexity or expense. Buy Emerald Harvest for simple, easy success.