Black Mamba Sugar Wax 1g

by Emerald Jane's

About this product

About this strain

Black Mamba

Black Mamba is named after the deadly African snake (or perhaps the vengeful bride from the movie Kill Bill), so it’s no surprise that this strain is known for being strong (it might just knock less experienced users into nap time). The genetics of this strain are unknown, but its characteristics seem to support the theory that it is a descendent of Granddaddy Purple and maybe Black Domina. These plants produce dark green to purple leaves, but it’s the flowers that appear after about 8 weeks that really give a hint to its supposed heritage. Dark green and dense, these hard nugs have a strong perfumey aroma and a distinctly sweet grape taste that is reminiscent of GDP. Many users report an upbeat feeling that mellows into a state of deep relaxation. Touted for its long-lasting effects, this Black Mamba is one to curl up with, not run away from.

About this brand

At Emerald Jane's, we are rooted in artisinally hand crafted-cannabis. We pride ourselves on quality over quantity and our strict attention to detail provides that level of quality that we’re striving for. Emerald Jane’s welcomes everyone, from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur, to discover the difference with our sophisticated line of products that are sure to take you on a journey of the mind and body. We invite you to enjoy the fruits of our labor.