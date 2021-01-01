 Loading…

Sativa

Candy Crystals

by Emerald Jane's

Emerald Jane's Concentrates Solvent Candy Crystals

Found in 2014, Emerald Jane's is a tier two producer/processor operating out of Tacoma, WA. We produce all our products out of a 32,000 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up. At Emerald Jane's, we are rooted in artisanal hand crafted-cannabis. We pride ourselves on quality over quantity and our strict attention to detail provides that level of quality that we’re striving for. Emerald Jane’s welcomes everyone, from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur, to discover the difference with our sophisticated line of products.

Alpha Blue

Alpha Blue, also known as Dream Diesel (or DD), is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel. In 2011 this compelling blend claimed two 2nd place prizes for a sativa at the High Times’ Medical Cup in Denver and San Francisco. Its buds are glazed with sugary trichomes and take on hues of deep red and violet. The aroma is a combination of tart blueberry and sour candy that create a pungent mixture of earthy berry and Haze upon exhale. The sweet fragrance of Alpha Blue brings with it uplifting effects that produce a calming, relaxed mood without putting you to sleep. The cerebral and happy buzz is a great tool when coping with stress and anxiety.

