Found in 2014, Emerald Jane's is a tier two producer/processor operating out of Tacoma, WA. We produce all our products out of a 32,000 sq. ft indoor facility that we built from the ground up. At Emerald Jane's, we are rooted in artisanal hand crafted-cannabis. We pride ourselves on quality over quantity and our strict attention to detail provides that level of quality that we’re striving for. Emerald Jane’s welcomes everyone, from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur, to discover the difference with our sophisticated line of products.