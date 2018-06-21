Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Grape OG is one of our signature flowers. This Indica dominant strain emanates a pungent un-mistakenly grape aroma. The buds are gorgeous with green and purple hued leaves. The effects are long-lasting and powerful with a nice euphoric head effect and a relaxed body.
on June 21st, 2018
This strain was bred by the Cali connections: Tahoe OG X Grape Romulan 60% Sativa 40% Indica I have grown these crop's giving the strain a month cure, The terpenes are very grapey, from Romulan, almost like grape cough syrup smell. lemon/pine from the Tahoe Is what to expect on taste. Grape OG will energize you for a few hours, only to send you to total slumber on the comedown. The Rosin I pressed from this batch was prob the best In my entire life. I did not get from Emerald Jane. I am just a humble fan of this Strain & her Phenos.