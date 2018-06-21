 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grape OG

by Emerald Jane's

About this product

Grape OG is one of our signature flowers. This Indica dominant strain emanates a pungent un-mistakenly grape aroma. The buds are gorgeous with green and purple hued leaves. The effects are long-lasting and powerful with a nice euphoric head effect and a relaxed body.

SexyStoner

This strain was bred by the Cali connections: Tahoe OG X Grape Romulan 60% Sativa 40% Indica I have grown these crop's giving the strain a month cure, The terpenes are very grapey, from Romulan, almost like grape cough syrup smell. lemon/pine from the Tahoe Is what to expect on taste. Grape OG will energize you for a few hours, only to send you to total slumber on the comedown. The Rosin I pressed from this batch was prob the best In my entire life. I did not get from Emerald Jane. I am just a humble fan of this Strain & her Phenos.

About this brand

At Emerald Jane's, we are rooted in artisinally hand crafted-cannabis. We pride ourselves on quality over quantity and our strict attention to detail provides that level of quality that we’re striving for. Emerald Jane’s welcomes everyone, from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur, to discover the difference with our sophisticated line of products that are sure to take you on a journey of the mind and body. We invite you to enjoy the fruits of our labor.