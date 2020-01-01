At Emerald Jane's, we are rooted in artisinally hand crafted-cannabis. We pride ourselves on quality over quantity and our strict attention to detail provides that level of quality that we’re striving for. Emerald Jane’s welcomes everyone, from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur, to discover the difference with our sophisticated line of products that are sure to take you on a journey of the mind and body. We invite you to enjoy the fruits of our labor.