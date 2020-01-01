 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
White Fire

by Emerald Jane's

Emerald Jane's Cannabis Flower White Fire

About this product

White Fire also known as WiFi is a Sativa dominant Hybrid. This strain has massive light colored resin production giving it a frosty appearance. Its aroma is earthy and sweet with minor hints of citrus. The effect of this smoke is very cerebral and focused.

About this strain

White Fire OG

White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.

About this brand

Emerald Jane's Logo
At Emerald Jane's, we are rooted in artisinally hand crafted-cannabis. We pride ourselves on quality over quantity and our strict attention to detail provides that level of quality that we’re striving for. Emerald Jane’s welcomes everyone, from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur, to discover the difference with our sophisticated line of products that are sure to take you on a journey of the mind and body. We invite you to enjoy the fruits of our labor.