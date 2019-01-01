About this product
Made with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop) Comes with a graduated dropper to ensure accurate serving size Vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners Ingredients: Organic Hempseed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract CONTAINS: Tree Nuts (Coconut) Suggested Use: Take 1ml (50mg) as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take up to 2 hours for full effect. Serving may vary greatly by individual Consult your doctor before use if you have been advised against eating grapefruit
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.