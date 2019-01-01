 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 3000mg CBD Tincture/Oil - Lazarus Naturals

3000mg CBD Tincture/Oil - Lazarus Naturals

by Emerald Medicine Company

Made with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Contains 50mg of CBD per 1ml (1.6mg per drop) Comes with a graduated dropper to ensure accurate serving size Vegan and gluten-free with no artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners Ingredients: Organic Hempseed Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract CONTAINS: Tree Nuts (Coconut) Suggested Use: Take 1ml (50mg) as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take up to 2 hours for full effect. Serving may vary greatly by individual Consult your doctor before use if you have been advised against eating grapefruit

Durham, North Carolina's #1 CBD and Hemp Wellness Store. The Emerald Medicine Company’s goal is to provide top quality, lab tested hemp and hemp extracted products from vetted companies. To help fully educate everyone and anyone on the potential benefits that hemp or extracts could provide for them. With a unique selection of CBD products, we have something for everyone! We carry Hemp Flower, CBD Oil, CBD Topical Balms, Vape Carts and so much more!