 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Space Candy - Monrow Hemp

Sour Space Candy - Monrow Hemp

by Emerald Medicine Company

Write a review
Emerald Medicine Company Cannabis Flower Sour Space Candy - Monrow Hemp

About this product

Very pungent sweet and sour aroma. Great for end of night stress relief! Sour Tsunami and ERB cross.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Medicine Company Logo
Durham, North Carolina's #1 CBD and Hemp Wellness Store. The Emerald Medicine Company’s goal is to provide top quality, lab tested hemp and hemp extracted products from vetted companies. To help fully educate everyone and anyone on the potential benefits that hemp or extracts could provide for them. With a unique selection of CBD products, we have something for everyone! We carry Hemp Flower, CBD Oil, CBD Topical Balms, Vape Carts and so much more!