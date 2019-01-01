Durham, North Carolina's #1 CBD and Hemp Wellness Store. The Emerald Medicine Company’s goal is to provide top quality, lab tested hemp and hemp extracted products from vetted companies. To help fully educate everyone and anyone on the potential benefits that hemp or extracts could provide for them. With a unique selection of CBD products, we have something for everyone! We carry Hemp Flower, CBD Oil, CBD Topical Balms, Vape Carts and so much more!