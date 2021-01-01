 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Chocolate Chip Shortbread 10mg Single

Chocolate Chip Shortbread 10mg Single

by Emerald Peaks

Write a review
Emerald Peaks Edibles Cookies Chocolate Chip Shortbread 10mg Single

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Emerald Peaks Logo
Emerald Peaks™ provides cannabis infused confections and healthy savory food products. For the benefit of our customers we use all natural, non-GMO & organic ingredients when possible. Emerald Peaks™ is the Height of Satisfaction™. These products have intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of these products. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review