Indica

Lemon Hazy Shortbread Cookie 10mg Single

by Emerald Peaks

Emerald Peaks Edibles Cookies Lemon Hazy Shortbread Cookie 10mg Single

Emerald Peaks™ provides cannabis infused confections and healthy savory food products. For the benefit of our customers we use all natural, non-GMO & organic ingredients when possible. Emerald Peaks™ is the Height of Satisfaction™. These products have intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of these products. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.

Presidential OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Presidential OG, also known as "Presidential Kush," and "Presidential OG Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Presidential OG is made from a cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress. Presidential OG is 90% indica and 10% sativa.

