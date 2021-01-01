Lemon Hazy Shortbread Cookie 10mg Single
by Emerald PeaksWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Emerald Peaks
About this strain
Presidential OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Presidential OG, also known as "Presidential Kush," and "Presidential OG Kush," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Presidential OG is made from a cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress. Presidential OG is 90% indica and 10% sativa.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.