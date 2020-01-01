 Loading…

Hybrid

Agent Orange Sauce Live Resin 1g

by Emerald Treasure (Oregon)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Agent Orange

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.

