 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Slurricane Shatter 1g
Indica

Slurricane Shatter 1g

by Emerald Treasure (Oregon)

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

Emerald Treasure (Oregon) Logo