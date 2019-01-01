 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Rogue Gold

Rogue Gold - Charlotte's Web 1g Cartridge

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Full spectrum Co2 Oil with high levels of batch specific terpenes.

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Rogue Gold Logo
Two years ago our founder, a cannabis wholesaler and Rogue Valley native, noticed that consumers in todays competetive oil market only had two choices; a high quality, reliable cartridge with an even higher price tag -or- a low cost, inferior product that operates poorly and tastes, well, cheap. When he realized that there were no affordable cartridges on the market that offered anywhere near the quality of the top shelf brands... He decided to make one. Rogue Gold was born from the belief that a truly great cartridge doesn't have to break the bank, which is why we crafted products that deliver superior flavor, insane levels of batch-specific terpenes and unfaltering hardware reliability at the absolute lowest price to the consumer possible, making Rogue Gold not only the most competitively priced cartridge on the market, but the new Gold Standard. Taste the difference. Go for the Gold.