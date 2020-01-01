 Loading…
Hybrid

Snoop's Dream Cartridge 1g

by Rogue Gold

Rogue Gold Concentrates Cartridges Snoop's Dream Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Snoop's Dream

Snoop's Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

About this brand

Rogue Gold Logo
Two years ago our founder, a cannabis wholesaler and Rogue Valley native, noticed that consumers in todays competetive oil market only had two choices; a high quality, reliable cartridge with an even higher price tag -or- a low cost, inferior product that operates poorly and tastes, well, cheap. When he realized that there were no affordable cartridges on the market that offered anywhere near the quality of the top shelf brands... He decided to make one. Rogue Gold was born from the belief that a truly great cartridge doesn't have to break the bank, which is why we crafted products that deliver superior flavor, insane levels of batch-specific terpenes and unfaltering hardware reliability at the absolute lowest price to the consumer possible, making Rogue Gold not only the most competitively priced cartridge on the market, but the new Gold Standard. Taste the difference. Go for the Gold.