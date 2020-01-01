 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

Two years ago our founder, a cannabis wholesaler and Rogue Valley native, noticed that consumers in todays competetive oil market only had two choices; a high quality, reliable cartridge with an even higher price tag -or- a low cost, inferior product that operates poorly and tastes, well, cheap. When he realized that there were no affordable cartridges on the market that offered anywhere near the quality of the top shelf brands... He decided to make one. Rogue Gold was born from the belief that a truly great cartridge doesn't have to break the bank, which is why we crafted products that deliver superior flavor, insane levels of batch-specific terpenes and unfaltering hardware reliability at the absolute lowest price to the consumer possible, making Rogue Gold not only the most competitively priced cartridge on the market, but the new Gold Standard. Taste the difference. Go for the Gold.