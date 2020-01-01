Sweet Melon Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
White Queen is the more accomplished relative of the infamous White Widow. A strain for connoisseurs, White Queen is known for its potency, and strong euphoric and energizing effects. It grows well, both indoors and outdoors, typically flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Though this strain is great at relieving stress, novice consumers should use caution when trying White Queen—this is not a strain that will allow you to get things done.