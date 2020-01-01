 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Cartridges
  5. White Queen Cartridge 1g

White Queen Cartridge 1g

by Rogue Gold

Rogue Gold Concentrates Cartridges White Queen Cartridge 1g

About this strain

White Queen

White Queen

White Queen is the more accomplished relative of the infamous White Widow. A strain for connoisseurs, White Queen is known for its potency, and strong euphoric and energizing effects. It grows well, both indoors and outdoors, typically flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. Though this strain is great at relieving stress, novice consumers should use caution when trying White Queenthis is not a strain that will allow you to get things done.

Two years ago our founder, a cannabis wholesaler and Rogue Valley native, noticed that consumers in todays competetive oil market only had two choices; a high quality, reliable cartridge with an even higher price tag -or- a low cost, inferior product that operates poorly and tastes, well, cheap. When he realized that there were no affordable cartridges on the market that offered anywhere near the quality of the top shelf brands... He decided to make one. Rogue Gold was born from the belief that a truly great cartridge doesn't have to break the bank, which is why we crafted products that deliver superior flavor, insane levels of batch-specific terpenes and unfaltering hardware reliability at the absolute lowest price to the consumer possible, making Rogue Gold not only the most competitively priced cartridge on the market, but the new Gold Standard. Taste the difference. Go for the Gold.