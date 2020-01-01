 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Hemp CBD Catnip

Hemp CBD Catnip

by Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more.

Write a review
Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more. Pets Pet Treats Hemp CBD Catnip
Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more. Pets Pet Treats Hemp CBD Catnip

$19.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

How could we call ourselves an animal wellness company and forget about your favorite feline? We will never forget about your favorite feline! Just as our CBD dog treat is a fun way to deliver CBD, Emisha is excited to introduce our CBD catnip. Made just for cats. Enjoy! Suggested Use: Although every feline is unique, we suggest starting with a pinch, up to ¼ teaspoon per use. We also suggest eating it to ensure the CBD is ingested. Good to Know: After about 10 minutes, catnip becomes less effective and it will not produce a reaction again until your cat has had some time away from the catnip. We suggest using every other day and as needed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emisha CBD wellness products are made specifically for the dog, cat, horse guinea pig and more. Logo
Emisha is a premium hemp company crafting CBD dog treats and hemp CBD oil tinctures for you, and your dog, cat, horse, guinea pig, rabbit, mouse and more. We believe companion animals are members of the family and advocate for them like family. It is important for us to offer products specifically made for animals that are natural, safe and made with premium ingredients. With this in mind, we offer our first product in the portfolio, Emisha CBD Dog Treats. Our treats are unique from other brands in that each treat provides 2 mg of pre-dosed hemp CBD. This takes away the hassle out of dosing and each chew is packed full of synergistic nutritious ingredients. Our first hand experience and knowledge of families positively impacted when given access to quality, natural health products, keeps us grounded in the mission to provide premium hemp CBD products for family pets. At Emisha, we welcome this opportunity with excitement and look forward to learning the stories of how CBD has positively impacted your family.