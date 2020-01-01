Canine 300 - CBD and Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - Water Soluble - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$35.95MSRP
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Each bottle contains 250 mg of our broad spectrum, THC-free certified hemp. Emisha animal hemp tincture is a safe and natural way to support and enhance your pet’s health and quality of life. It can be given directly into the mouth or with food. THC-Free. Lab tested. Made in USA. Please refer to box for visual dosing suggestions. For every 10 pounds, we suggest a starting dose of (.25ml – .50ml) 2-4 mg twice daily. Adjust up or down as needed for desired result. 18-month shelf stable.
Be the first to review this product.