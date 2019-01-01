About this product

Looking for a bit of variety? Fruit Slice CBD gummies are here to give it to you! With five different fruity flavors, these gummies will never cease surprising your taste buds. Refreshing and chewy, each bite hits your pallet with waves of oranges, lemons, grapes, and more. Where EMPE gummy candies differ from traditional gummy candies is our inclusion of organic CBD hemp oil, as well as a variety of other ingredients designed to help promote a sense of calm and overall wellness. CBD gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic CBD oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Make your life a little more sweet by adding EMPE Gummies to your diet!