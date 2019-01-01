 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GUMMY SOUR STRIPS 1150MG - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

by EMPE USA

Bright in every sense of the word, Sour Strips are packed with flavor. Equal parts sour and sweet, you’ll find yourself craving this delectable treat, and for good reason! This gummy candy brings CBD oil benefits alongside each tasty bite as it’s made with organic CBD hemp oil and other ingredients designed to help promote a sense of calm and overall wellness. CBD gummies are made with ingredients derived from organic CBD oil and are perfect for on-the-go, convenient dosing. Make your life a little more sweet by adding Sun State Gummies to your diet!

We are the leading provider of fine quality, 100% organic CBD, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyle of today's consumers. Based in Florida, all of our products are harvested, tested, and manufactured in the United States. EMPE’s Hemp is 100% Natural, 99%+ Pure CBD manufactured in controlled, certified labs. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils, edibles and a full range of CBD products.