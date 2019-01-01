 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. HONEY STICKS 10MG – 25 PACK - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

HONEY STICKS 10MG – 25 PACK - EMPE - PREMIUM ORGANIC HEMP CBD

by EMPE USA

$39.90MSRP

About this product

CBD honey sticks provide a quick and easy way to get CBD oil, no matter where you are! Delicious and effective, each stick is packed with enough flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth while still providing the CBD oil benefits you expect from Sun State Hemp products. Honey sticks can be eaten directly or used as a sweetener for food and drinks, like coffee and tea. Each honey stick contains 10mg of CBD hemp oil and is made from ingredients derived from all natural industrial hemp.

About this brand

We are the leading provider of fine quality, 100% organic CBD, superior grade cannabis products that complement the lifestyle of today's consumers. Based in Florida, all of our products are harvested, tested, and manufactured in the United States. EMPE’s Hemp is 100% Natural, 99%+ Pure CBD manufactured in controlled, certified labs. You can count on us to provide you with collections of safe, highly potent vape oils, edibles and a full range of CBD products.